Surveillance video where homeless man was shot shows potential witnesses

The News 4 I-Team obtained exclusive surveillance video of the Music Row neighborhood where a homeless man was shot, and it reveals many people in the area who could be potential witnesses.

The video, recorded on Aug. 26 starting at 3 a.m., shows Chet Atkins Place and its cross street, 19th Avenue South.

Metro police report at 901 19th Avenue South, on that same date and time, 26-year-old Katie Quackenbush shot 54-year-old Gerald Melton twice in the stomach.

Police said Quackenbush, charged with attempted murder, got into an argument with Melton.

The surveillance video shows at roughly 3:19 a.m., a fire truck rushes to the scene followed by several Metro police cruisers.

But the video shows in the minutes before police arrive, two people can be seen walking directly from the location of the shooting, and another man can be seen walking down Chet Atkins Place.

Several cars also drive in that area at the same time, all indicating there could be several witnesses to corroborate either Quackenbush or Melton’s versions of what happened.

Metro police confirm that another witness working security in that area alerted investigators to the shooting.

The I-Team has also obtained video of Melton, recorded in December 2016. In the video, Melton is seen playing a guitar and singing.

The video was made by Music Row veteran Sharon Corbitt-House, who started a Youcaring page to help Melton.

“He lived in the parking lot behind our building for about a year,” Corbitt-House said. “I had no clue that he was as talented as he was.”

That Youcaring page did raise more than $2,000 that Corbitt-House said helped Melton to move into temporary housing on Murfreesboro Road. But not long after, he was back living on the streets of Music Row.

“Did you ever find him to be volatile? Did you ever find him to be a person that would get angry quickly?” the I-Team asked.

“I never experienced it,” Corbitt-House said. “I had a heard a couple of people had had incidents with him where he raised his voice and had gotten angered.”

