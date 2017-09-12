Cheatham County Sheriff's Office investigating assault on school bus

A Cheatham County mother turned to News 4 after saying her son was jumped on a school bus by another student.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s office says they are investigating. The District Attorney General’s Office is also involved.

The boy suffered a broken jaw that had to be wired shut.

The school bus was taking students to Sycamore High School in Pleasant View. The mother claims the school system did not handle this well.

Christy Miller said this all happened on the morning of Aug. 24. Her 15-year-old son had just gotten on bus No. 14.

“I was sitting in the car waiting for them to get on the bus. I noticed the school bus driver got up out of her seat,” Miller said. “I had actually got out of the car, walked toward the bus and at that time, my youngest son got off the bus crying and my high school student got off the bus with blood all over him.”

Miller took her son to the hospital. He had a fractured jaw that needed to be wired shut.

She said a school resource officer questioned her son about what led up to the attack.

“He pulled me to the side and spoke with me, informed me that there was footage of my child doing stuff on the bus he shouldn't,” Miller said. “And I said, ‘My child has been assaulted, I don't care what happened.’”

News 4 asked to see video from the bus from that morning. Miller said she has not pressed charges after talking to the school resource officer.

“He told me if I pressed charges against (the student), that when he had to bring footage to court with a judge, that the judge would laugh and that I would look like a joke because my son had done something on the bus," Miller said.

Miller also claims the school did not intervene.

“They wanted me to speak with the other parent and work things out,” she said. “The school never followed up with me on anything else. I didn't have an incident report sent home."

In a statement, Cheatham County Schools said in part: “The incident in question has been and continues to be investigated. … We take this incident very seriously."

“(Cheatham County Schools) said just because he got in a fight on the school bus, it wasn't the school property,” Miller said.

When News 4 pressed the system for a response to this, we were told the results of the investigation have been turned over to the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office.

We went to the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office to get a copy of the incident report Tuesday afternoon, but were told since the case involved juveniles, it would need to be redacted. We did not receive the report in time for Tuesday’s 6 o’clock newscast.

News 4 will continue working to follow this story.

