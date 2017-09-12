Titans players visit knee, hip replacement patients

Tennessee Titans players made a stop at a local hospital to surprise a few patients on Tuesday.

Offensive linemen Josh Kline, Tyler Marz and Ben Jones showed up at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital.

The players visited with patients going through knee and hip replacements to talk about their recoveries, as well as the Titan’s new season.

“Just going to see them and being able to give them words of wisdom,” Jones said. “I know these are long days doing treatment. I know it’s a long process. We want them to know they have the Titans behind them.”

The patients also had some advice for the players to have a successful season. They told them to stay healthy and watch out for knee injuries.

The Titans next game is against the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday.

