Brentwood Academy issues response to rape lawsuit - WSMV Channel 4

Brentwood Academy issues response to rape lawsuit

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -

Brentwood Academy has issued a response to a lawsuit claiming a student was raped by other boys at the school.

The lawsuit claims the 12-year-old boy was raped and school officials knew about it and did nothing.

The alleged rape happened in 2015.

Scroll down to read the school’s response.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.