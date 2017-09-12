Nashville launches hotline to file complaints about short-term rentals

The city of Nashville has created a new hotline to help residents get assistance with complaints about short-term rental properties.

The hotline will be staffed by third-party company Host Compliance, which will catalog and respond to all complaints.

Residents will be able to file complaints about noise, parking, trash and another nuisance issues. They will also be able to report any homeowners who do not have a permit for short-term rentals.

City officials say they hope this will hold hosts accountable for their actions.

"Regulations can often seem meaningless without proper enforcement, and this tool provided by Host Compliance will make it easier to enforce the laws on our books," said District 18 Councilmember Burkley Allen in a news release. "This service will help responsible STRP owners to better monitor the activity at their home when they are away and give Metro the evidence and tools necessary to shut down nuisance operators and those without a permit."

Complaints can be filed online or by calling the hotline at (435) STR-HELP (787-4357). The hotline will operate 24/7.

Click here for information about filing complaints.

