Family seeking answers in deadly road rage shooting

The victim was involved in an argument with someone inside the Chevrolet Impala. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police released this photo of the suspect's car. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The family of a murder victim is offering a reward in the hopes that someone can help identify the person who killed their loved one.

Christopher J. Sparks, 36, was shot and killed during a road rage incident in north Nashville on Sept. 28, 2016.

Sparks reportedly got into an argument with someone who was driving a silver Chevrolet Impala on Ed Temple Boulevard. Shots were later fired near Buchanan Street.

Sparks' family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The offer will last until June 19, 2018.

Anyone with information about Sparks’ murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward.

