Nashville first responders helping to rescue hurricane survivors in FL

As the rain from the remnants of Hurricane Irma moves through Middle Tennessee, cleanup efforts are underway in Florida.

News 4's Kevin Trager and photojournalist Andrew Baker are heading to Jacksonville, FL, to meet up with some Nashville first responders who are there to help with relief efforts.

One of Nashville's firefighters said they were extremely busy on Monday performing more than 50 flood rescues, finding people trapped in their homes and apartments. They also helped some nursing home residents who were dealing with flooding.

The St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville remains dangerously high.

Traffic on Florida's interstates is congested. Not only are Florida residents heading back home, but there are a lot of bucket trucks and electrical workers heading down to help the more than 7 million customers without power.

News 4 plans be live tonight as the crew from Middle Tennessee heads out on another 12-hour shift.

Just north of ATL, tons of line crews heading south to help the 7+ MILLION customers in the dark right now. Live report @ noon @WSMV pic.twitter.com/yQ6cSvI21j — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) September 12, 2017

This crew came all the way from Colorado to help restore power for #HurrcaneIrma victims @WSMV pic.twitter.com/Nkm7IUtwBC — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) September 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.