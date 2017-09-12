Titans tickets sweepstakes

NEWS 4 TODAY TITANS TICKET SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The News 4 Today Titans Ticket Sweepstakes begins on Monday, September 18, 2017, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) and ends Friday, September 22, 2017, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CT (“Sweepstakes Period").

Sponsors: WSMV-TV/Meredith Corporation, 5700 Knob Road, Nashville, TN 37209.

ENTRY: Watch WSMV-TV Channel 4 News Today each Monday-Friday during the Sweepstakes Period from approximately 6:00-7:00 a.m. CT. A video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 615-737-4968. The 4th caller answered by WSMV after the announcement is a winner, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event any caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible qualifier is determined.

Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsors are not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsors are not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Kentucky and Tennessee who are 21 years of age or older and in the Nashville Nielsen DMA are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WSMV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: One (1) winner each day (five (5) total winners) will be selected during the Sweepstakes Period as described above. Each winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday, November 5, 2017, at Nissan Stadium (1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213) at 12:00 PM CT. Approximate retail value of prize: $75.00. One prize per household.

Winner(s) are responsible for picking up prize at WSMV’s address within ten (10) business days of notification. Sponsor reserve the right to substitute a prize (or portions thereof) of equal or greater value if prize (or portions thereof) cannot be awarded as described. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, or changed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsors. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third party product or service accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and will not be awarded. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of becoming a qualifier depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winners’ entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity and W-9 within ten (10) business days of notification, or prize will be forfeited. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U. S. federal, TN or KY state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes on prizes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For winners’ list, available after Friday, September 29, 2017, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WSMV: Titans Ticket Sweepstakes Winners’ List, 5700 Knob Road, Nashville, TN 37209.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.