Today in Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich from Hattie B's

Today in Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich (thank you, Chef John Lasater!!)
Brine the Chicken:
4- 5 ounce boneless skinless chicken breast.
1 tablespoon of salt.
1 1/2 teaspoons of Black Pepper.
In a bowl toss the chicken with the salt and pepper, cover, and
refrigerate over night.
Make the Dijonnaise:
1 cup of mayonnaise. Duke's preferred.
1/4 Cup dijon mustard.
1 tablespoon of champagne vinegar.
1 teaspoon of finely chopped parsley.
1 teaspoon of finely chopped tarragon.
1 teaspoon of finely chopped chives.
Using a metal bowl and a whisk, combine the ingredients and whisk
until smooth and all ingredients are incorporated evenly. Cover and
place in the fridge until ready to serve.
Dredge the Chicken:
2 cups of all-purpose flour, divided.
1/4 cup of kosher salt, divided.
2 tablespoons of garlic powder.
2 tablespoons of paprika.
1 cup of milk.
1/2 cup of water.
2 tablespoons of hot sauce. Crystal preferred.
2 eggs.
4- 5 ounce boneless skinless chicken breast, butterflied.
Double dredging process: You will need three rectangular shaped, flat
bottomed dishes. Example: small casserole dish.
Line all three dishes beside one another. In the first pan, place 1 cup
of AP flour and 2 tablespoons of salt. Stir to combine the ingredients.
In the second pan place 2 cracked eggs, 1 cup of milk, 1/2 cup of
water, and 2 tablespoons of hot sauce. Whisk well. In the third pan
place the other 1 cup of AP flour, 2 tablespoons of salt, 2 tablespoons
of garlic powder, and 2 tablespoons of paprika. Stir to combine the
ingredients.
Take you boneless chicken breast and dredge the accordingly:
1st Step: Dredge through the flour and salt mixture.
2nd Step: Dredge through the milk and egg mixture.
3rd Step: Dredge through the seasoned flour mixture.
This is a double dredge. Once all your chicken is properly dredged,
place on a plate and get ready to fry.
Fry the Chicken:
Using a deep fryer or a cast-iron dutch oven, place your favorite oil
inside and heat to 325 degrees. If using a dutch oven. make sure you
use a thermometer to gauge your oil temp so that it does not end up
burning.
Place the dredged chicken breast into the fryer, and fry for about 6
minutes, or until the internal temp registers 165 degrees.
Once the chicken has been fried properly, place on a plate with paper
towels to rest and drain off the excess oil.
Toast the Bun:
4- Potato Buns.
1 stick of butter, melted.
Take each bun and add some melted butter to each "cut side" of the
buns. Toast in a pan until the "cut sides" are nicely browned
Dress the Frisee with the Dijonnaise:
2 heads of Frisee.
Dijonnaise.
Kosher Salt.
Black Pepper.
Cut the end of the frisee off and pull about the leaves carefully. Place
in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper and dress the frisee with the
Dijonnaise. Don't not over dress!
Make the Spicy Coating:
1/2 cup of hot fryer oil.
3 tablespoons of cayenne pepper.
1 tablespoon of light brown sugar.
1 teaspoon of ground black pepper.
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt.
1/2 teaspoon of paprika.
1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder.
Carefully ladle the hot frying oil in to a heatproof metal bowl and
whisk in the ingredients above.
Baste the spice mixture over the hot fired chicken.
Assemble:
1. Take the toasted bun and lay it out.
2. On the bottom side of the bun, place a sploosh of the dressed out
frisee salad down.
3. Take your spicy chicken breast and place on top of the frisee salad.
4. take 3 dill pickles and place on top of the hot chicken.
5. Top it with the bun top.
6. Enjoy!