Today in Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich from Hattie B's

Today in Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich (thank you, Chef John Lasater!!)



Brine the Chicken:

4- 5 ounce boneless skinless chicken breast.

1 tablespoon of salt.

1 1/2 teaspoons of Black Pepper.

In a bowl toss the chicken with the salt and pepper, cover, and

refrigerate over night.

Make the Dijonnaise:

1 cup of mayonnaise. Duke's preferred.

1/4 Cup dijon mustard.

1 tablespoon of champagne vinegar.

1 teaspoon of finely chopped parsley.

1 teaspoon of finely chopped tarragon.

1 teaspoon of finely chopped chives.

Using a metal bowl and a whisk, combine the ingredients and whisk

until smooth and all ingredients are incorporated evenly. Cover and

place in the fridge until ready to serve.

Dredge the Chicken:

2 cups of all-purpose flour, divided.

1/4 cup of kosher salt, divided.

2 tablespoons of garlic powder.

2 tablespoons of paprika.

1 cup of milk.

1/2 cup of water.

2 tablespoons of hot sauce. Crystal preferred.

2 eggs.

4- 5 ounce boneless skinless chicken breast, butterflied.

Double dredging process: You will need three rectangular shaped, flat

bottomed dishes. Example: small casserole dish.

Line all three dishes beside one another. In the first pan, place 1 cup

of AP flour and 2 tablespoons of salt. Stir to combine the ingredients.

In the second pan place 2 cracked eggs, 1 cup of milk, 1/2 cup of

water, and 2 tablespoons of hot sauce. Whisk well. In the third pan

place the other 1 cup of AP flour, 2 tablespoons of salt, 2 tablespoons

of garlic powder, and 2 tablespoons of paprika. Stir to combine the

ingredients.

Take you boneless chicken breast and dredge the accordingly:

1st Step: Dredge through the flour and salt mixture.

2nd Step: Dredge through the milk and egg mixture.

3rd Step: Dredge through the seasoned flour mixture.

This is a double dredge. Once all your chicken is properly dredged,

place on a plate and get ready to fry.

Fry the Chicken:

Using a deep fryer or a cast-iron dutch oven, place your favorite oil

inside and heat to 325 degrees. If using a dutch oven. make sure you

use a thermometer to gauge your oil temp so that it does not end up

burning.

Place the dredged chicken breast into the fryer, and fry for about 6

minutes, or until the internal temp registers 165 degrees.

Once the chicken has been fried properly, place on a plate with paper

towels to rest and drain off the excess oil.

Toast the Bun:

4- Potato Buns.

1 stick of butter, melted.

Take each bun and add some melted butter to each "cut side" of the

buns. Toast in a pan until the "cut sides" are nicely browned

Dress the Frisee with the Dijonnaise:

2 heads of Frisee.

Dijonnaise.

Kosher Salt.

Black Pepper.

Cut the end of the frisee off and pull about the leaves carefully. Place

in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper and dress the frisee with the

Dijonnaise. Don't not over dress!

Make the Spicy Coating:

1/2 cup of hot fryer oil.

3 tablespoons of cayenne pepper.

1 tablespoon of light brown sugar.

1 teaspoon of ground black pepper.

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt.

1/2 teaspoon of paprika.

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder.

Carefully ladle the hot frying oil in to a heatproof metal bowl and

whisk in the ingredients above.

Baste the spice mixture over the hot fired chicken.

Assemble:

1. Take the toasted bun and lay it out.

2. On the bottom side of the bun, place a sploosh of the dressed out

frisee salad down.

3. Take your spicy chicken breast and place on top of the frisee salad.

4. take 3 dill pickles and place on top of the hot chicken.

5. Top it with the bun top.

6. Enjoy!