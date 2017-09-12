Irma causes downed trees, power outages in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The remnants of Hurricane Irma blew down trees and caused power outages in southeastern Tennessee causing some school districts to close or delay classes.

Media reported crews were out Tuesday morning clearing trees off some roadways and a local electric company was working to restore power to homes. No injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, officials in Nashville deactivated the city's emergency operations center around 1 a.m. Tuesday, about five hours after partially activating it.

The National Weather Service in Nashville called Irma's impact "underwhelming" and said while the next couple of days will be rainy and breezy, warmer temperatures are expected to return on Friday, when the high is projected to reach the mid-80s.

