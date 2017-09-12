Tennessee-Florida game to take place in Gainesville as scheduled

Tennessee's football game against Florida will be played in Gainesville as scheduled.

The SEC East match-up between the Volunteers and the Gators will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

The location of the game was in question after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida this week.

"After meeting with the City of Gainesville, campus officials and numerous staffing entities to discuss hosting the game, we are pleased that the Florida-Tennessee football game will take place in Gainesville Saturday as scheduled. There has been a tremendous amount of cooperation between local authorities, the Southeastern Conference and the Tennessee athletic program throughout this process and we are grateful for these strong partnerships," said Florida's Athletic Director Scott Stricklin in a news release.

Fans are asked to plan ahead for traffic delays before the game as storm cleanup continues.

Stricklin said none of Florida's student-athletes or coaches were injured during the hurricane.

