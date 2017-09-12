Man accidentally shoots himself inside Clarksville restaurant

A man was accidentally shot inside the stomach after dropping his gun inside a Clarksville restaurant.

The man reportedly dropped a cloth bag onto the floor inside the Madison Street restaurant just before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

When the bag fell to the ground, witnesses heard a gunshot, and the man began asking for an ambulance.

A customer started applying pressure to the man's gunshot wound until help arrived.

According to police, the man was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville, where he remains in critical condition.

Police officers found a .22-caliber revolver inside the cloth bag.

The man, who is in his 70s, has a carry permit.

