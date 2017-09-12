'Wagon Wheel' points Irma evacuees to Tennessee city

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - A Florida family turned to the words of Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel" to find refuge from the path of Hurricane Irma.

Musician Justin Ross of Naples, Florida, told the Johnson City Press that he, his wife Elisa and their two dogs were stuck in heavy traffic and hadn't found room in hotels in major cities when the lyrics of the platinum-selling single popped into his head, including the geographically erroneous line "But he's a headed west from the Cumberland Gap to Johnson City, Tennessee."

Ross says the song led them to Johnson City on Friday, after a 24-hour drive. He praised the city's sense of community, which spawned a 1,176-member Facebook group to support evacuees and enabled him to book two music gigs while in town.

HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb

Information from: Johnson City Press, http://www.johnsoncitypress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.