Tennessee lawmaker's campaign pays for 2,000 rounds of ammo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Republican congressional candidate in Tennessee spent campaign funds to cover the cost of 2,000 rounds of machine gun ammunition from his personal stockpile.

The Tennessean reports state Rep. Judd Matheny of Tullahoma provided belted ammunition for large tripod-mounted weapons fired at an April shooting event.

Matheny is running for the 6th Congressional District seat being vacated by Rep. Diane Black, who is vying for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Matheny says the event attended by other state lawmakers and Republican U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais used another $12,000 in ammunition donated by outside groups. Says Matheny: "I just augmented with some from my collection."

The lawmaker says the use of $1,600 in campaign money from his state account for bullets is justified because it was a "high value" event for constituents.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

