Suspected gunman arrested in Clarksville shooting

A 29-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after being shot on Carter Road near Kenwood Elementary School.More >>
An audit has found that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has not updated the state's endangered species list in 16 years, even though it is required to do so every two years.More >>
A Republican congressional candidate in Tennessee spent campaign funds to cover the cost of 2,000 rounds of machine gun ammunition from his personal stockpile.More >>
A Florida family turned to the words of Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel" to find refuge from the path of Hurricane Irma.More >>
A whole new generation has grown up in the 16 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.More >>
Tuesday is the second day of the trial for the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
Quantavious Golliday, 20, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A motorcyclist has died after police say he was knocked off his bike when a deer ran in front of him and then struck by a tractor-trailer.More >>
Cherokee National Forest officials in Tennessee are closing the Ocoee and Tellico ranger districts to the public in preparation for what is now Tropical Storm Irma.More >>
Police are looking for three inmates who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse early Tuesday morning.More >>
The incident happened at the YRC Freight building on Centennial Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >>
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >>
The incident happened at the YRC Freight building on Centennial Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
A Florida man cleaning up debris after Hurricane Irma slammed the state, lost his life when his chainsaw got tangled on a tree branch.More >>
Tuesday is the second day of the trial for the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
Metro police have charged a woman with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a homeless man near Music Row last month.More >>
The TBI is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an off-duty police officer at the MTSU football stadium earlier this month.More >>
Take a movement break every 30 minutes, say experts. No matter how much you exercise, sitting for excessively long periods of time is a risk factor for early death, a new study published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine found.More >>
Police are looking for three inmates who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse early Tuesday morning.More >>
