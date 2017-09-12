Suspected gunman arrested in Clarksville shooting

A 29-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after being shot on Carter Road near Kenwood Elementary School.

A 29-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after being shot on Carter Road near Kenwood Elementary School.

Quantavious Golliday was arrested in connection with a shooting on Carter Road in Clarksville. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

Police say they have arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened in Clarksville earlier this month.

Quantavious Golliday, 20, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Golliday was riding in a car that was pulled over near the intersection of Cumberland Drive and Woodmont Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Monday.

The officer recognized Golliday, but before he could get to the car, the driver sped off.

Officers were later able to trace Golliday to a home on Oak Lane, which is where he was arrested.

Police said Golliday also had drugs with him.

Golliday was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on Carter Road on Sept. 4.

Police said they believe Golliday and the 28-year-old victim were arguing before shots were fired. At last check, the victim was in stable condition.

Golliday is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and simple possession. His bond was set at $170,000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.