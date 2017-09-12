Zach Adams' ex-girlfriend testifies in Holly Bobo murder trial

Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.More >>
Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.More >>
Three Gallatin High School students have been arrested following a shooting threat at the school.More >>
Three Gallatin High School students have been arrested following a shooting threat at the school.More >>
Police are still looking for one inmate who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse early Tuesday morning.More >>
Police are still looking for one inmate who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse early Tuesday morning.More >>
The News 4 I-Team obtained exclusive surveillance video of the Music Row neighborhood where a homeless man was shot, and it reveals many people in the area who could be potential witnesses.More >>
The News 4 I-Team obtained exclusive surveillance video of the Music Row neighborhood where a homeless man was shot, and it reveals many people in the area who could be potential witnesses.More >>
The TBI is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an off-duty police officer at the MTSU football stadium earlier this month.More >>
The TBI is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an off-duty police officer at the MTSU football stadium earlier this month.More >>
A Cheatham County mother turned to News 4 after saying her son was jumped on a school bus by another student.More >>
A Cheatham County mother turned to News 4 after saying her son was jumped on a school bus by another student.More >>
A city is thankful a fiery crash only left people with minor injuries. It happened in Dover Tuesday morning, but city officials said the intersection has a history of problems.More >>
A city is thankful a fiery crash only left people with minor injuries. It happened in Dover Tuesday morning, but city officials said the intersection has a history of problems.More >>
THP spokesman Lt. John Harmon says the trooper, whose name has not been released, made a routine traffic stop and the driver resisted arrest.More >>
THP spokesman Lt. John Harmon says the trooper, whose name has not been released, made a routine traffic stop and the driver resisted arrest.More >>
Brentwood Academy has issued a response to a lawsuit claiming a student was raped by other boys at the school.More >>
Brentwood Academy has issued a response to a lawsuit claiming a student was raped by other boys at the school.More >>
News 4's Kevin Trager and photojournalist Andrew Baker are heading to Jacksonville, FL, to meet up with some Nashville first responders who are there to help with relief efforts.More >>
News 4's Kevin Trager and photojournalist Andrew Baker are heading to Jacksonville, FL, to meet up with some Nashville first responders who are there to help with relief efforts.More >>
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >>
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >>
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >>
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >>
The incident happened at the YRC Freight building on Centennial Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
The incident happened at the YRC Freight building on Centennial Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.More >>
Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.More >>
A Florida man cleaning up debris after Hurricane Irma slammed the state, lost his life when his chainsaw got tangled on a tree branch.More >>
A Florida man cleaning up debris after Hurricane Irma slammed the state, lost his life when his chainsaw got tangled on a tree branch.More >>
Metro police have charged a woman with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a homeless man near Music Row last month.More >>
Metro police have charged a woman with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a homeless man near Music Row last month.More >>
Take a movement break every 30 minutes, say experts. No matter how much you exercise, sitting for excessively long periods of time is a risk factor for early death, a new study published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine found.More >>
Take a movement break every 30 minutes, say experts. No matter how much you exercise, sitting for excessively long periods of time is a risk factor for early death, a new study published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine found.More >>
The TBI is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an off-duty police officer at the MTSU football stadium earlier this month.More >>
The TBI is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an off-duty police officer at the MTSU football stadium earlier this month.More >>
Police are still looking for one inmate who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse early Tuesday morning.More >>
Police are still looking for one inmate who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse early Tuesday morning.More >>