Zach Adams' ex-girlfriend testifies in Holly Bobo murder trial

Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.

The Latest on the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Tennessee nursing student (all times local):

Blood evidence was a major part of the testimony in the second day of the trial in Holly Bobo’s murder on Tuesday.

The suspect, Zach Adams, is on trial for his life. He is accused of kidnapping Bobo from her Decatur County home in 2011 before raping and killing her.

Adams’ former girlfriend Rebecca Earp testified about their rocky relationship. The couple had been living together but were in the process of breaking up.

Earp said the day after Bobo went missing, Adams made a comment while watching TV news with Shayne Austin.

“Zach and Shayne were watching the news. Zach made the comment, ‘They’ll never be able to find her,’” Earp said.

Earp also said Adams threatened to tie her up like Bobo several months after her disappearance.

“He said he would tie me up just like Holly Bobo and nobody would ever see me again,” Earp said.

On cross-examination, the defense established that both Earp and Adams were doing meth at the time and Earp had changed her story a number of times.

Earlier in the day, prosecutors began putting their expert witnesses on the stand.

The court heard from police about how they tried to track Bobo through her cellphone from the very first day she disappeared.

Bobo's phone reportedly pinged near Adams' home on Adams Road.

A TBI expert testified about the evidence found at the crime scene at the carport outside of the Bobos' home.

About 50 to 60 blood drops were found on the floor of the carport. The expert told the jury that indicated to him there was a struggle.

FBI Agent Matthew Ross visited Adams and testified he had scratches on his arm and legs.

“He had some pretty visible scratches,” Ross said.

Expert testimony in murder trials can sometimes be dry, but Tuesday’s witnesses kept things understandable and moving along.

Chilling details about the case were revealed during testimony on Monday.

Prosecutors claim Adams raped Bobo and put her in the back of his truck, thinking she was dead. They say Adams was preparing to dump her body with co-defendant Jason Autry when they realized she was alive, which is when Adams allegedly shot and killed the young woman.

Bobo's parents took the stand on Monday to talk about the last morning they saw their daughter alive. Her mother collapsed during her testimony while looking at her daughter's tattered purse.

The defense claims Adams is not guilty and that no evidence or DNA has been found at his home.

Testimony for Tuesday wrapped up around 5:30 p.m. The trial will resume Wednesday morning.

