Testimony continues in 2nd day of Holly Bobo murder trial

Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.

The trial for Zach Adams began on Sept. 11, 2017. (WSMV)

Holly Bobo's mother collapses during first day of murder trial

Tuesday is the second day of the trial for the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.

Chilling details about the case were revealed during testimony on Monday.

Prosecutors claim Zach Adams raped Bobo and put her in the back of his truck, thinking she was dead. They say Adams was preparing to dump her body with co-defendant Jason Autry when they realized she was alive, which is when Adams allegedly shot and killed the young woman.

Bobo's parents took the stand on Monday to talk about the last morning they saw their daughter alive.

Her mother collapsed during her testimony while looking at her daughter's tattered purse.

Jurors also heard from an eyewitness who lived near the Bobos' house. He claims he heard screams the morning Bobo was reported missing.

The defense claims Adams is not guilty and that no evidence or DNA has been found at his home.

Court will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

