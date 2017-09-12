Experts testify about blood evidence in Holly Bobo murder trial

Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.

Blood evidence has been a big part so far of the testimony in the second day of the Holly Bobo murder trial.

The suspect, Zach Adams, is on trial for his life. He is accused of kidnapping Bobo from her Decatur County home in 2011 before raping and killing her.

The prosecutors are starting to put their expert witnesses on the stand.

On Tuesday, the court heard from police about how they tried to track Bobo through her cellphone from the very first day she disappeared.

Bob's phone reportedly pinged near Adams' home on Adams Road.

A TBI expert testified about the evidence found at the crime scene at the carport outside of the Bobos' home.

About 50 to 60 blood drops were found on the floor of the carport. The expert told the jury that indicated to him there was a struggle.

Expert testimony in murder trials can be awfully dry, but so far these witnesses have kept things understandable and moving along.

Chilling details about the case were revealed during testimony on Monday.

Prosecutors claim Adams raped Bobo and put her in the back of his truck, thinking she was dead. They say Adams was preparing to dump her body with co-defendant Jason Autry when they realized she was alive, which is when Adams allegedly shot and killed the young woman.

Bobo's parents took the stand on Monday to talk about the last morning they saw their daughter alive. Her mother collapsed during her testimony while looking at her daughter's tattered purse.

The defense claims Adams is not guilty and that no evidence or DNA has been found at his home.

