Motorcyclist killed after deer knocks him into path of truck

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (AP) - A motorcyclist has died after police say he was knocked off his bike when a deer ran in front of him and then struck by a tractor-trailer.

The Kingsport Times-News reports that 35-year-old Jeremy Clark was killed in the accident about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says witnesses saw the deer run out in front of the motorcycle and knock Clark off the bike. Clark fell into the path of the rear portion of an 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck was not injured. No citations were given.

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net

