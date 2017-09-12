Irma closes part of Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee

Cherokee National Forest officials in Tennessee are closing the Ocoee and Tellico ranger districts to the public in preparation for what is now Tropical Storm Irma.More >>
Police are looking for three inmates who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse early Tuesday morning.More >>
The incident happened at the YRC Freight building on Centennial Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
The TBI is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an off-duty police officer at the MTSU football stadium earlier this month.More >>
Floridians are feeling the love from the Volunteer State. Homeowners are hunkering down with hurricane escapees, allowing them to wait out the storm.More >>
Metro police have charged a woman with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a homeless man near Music Row last month.More >>
Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
This year’s AmericanaFest in Nashville will feature 300 concerts in more than 50 different venues.More >>
It’s hard to drive anywhere in Nashville without encountering a construction site, and that kind of work carries risk. Five people have died in Nashville on job sites this year. The most recent death occurred two weeks ago.More >>
For a city of its size, Nashville ranks among the top for having the most cranes towering above its growing skyline.More >>
