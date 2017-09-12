3rd inmate arrested after escaping from Bedford County Workhouse

Police have arrested the third inmate who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse earlier this week.

Steven Eric Mangrum, Andrew Phillip Marshall and Kevin Lane Farrar broke out between 3:15 and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, the three inmates were supposed to be temporarily staying at the workhouse while repairs were being made to the jail. None of the three suspects were assigned to a work crew.

Marshall and Mangrum were taken into custody by Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not released any details about the circumstances of their arrests or how they were able to break out of the facility.

Farrar was arrested in Warren County around 8 p.m. Thursday. Several law enforcement agencies were involved in his capture.

Farrar had been serving time for charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Mangrum was being jailed for a parole violation and theft of property. Marshall had been serving a nine-month sentence for evading arrest.

