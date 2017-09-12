2 inmates captured, 1 still missing after escaping from Bedford County Workhouse

Police are still looking for one inmate who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse early Tuesday morning.

Steven Eric Mangrum, Andrew Phillip Marshall and Kevin Lane Farrar left between 3:15 and 4 a.m.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, the three inmates were supposed to be temporarily staying at the workhouse while repairs were being made to the jail. None of the three suspects were assigned to a work crew.

Marshall and Mangrum were taken into custody by Tuesday afternoon.

Farrar remains at large. Police said he is from the area and could still be in town.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff's Office at 931-684-3232.

