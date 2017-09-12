Employee dies after being hit by machinery in west Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Employee dies after being hit by machinery at west Nashville business

A freak accident appears to be to blame for a man's death Tuesday morning in west Nashville.

The incident happened at the YRC Freight building on Centennial Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, an employee was hit by machinery that's used to move trailers.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

No one else was injured in the incident.

News 4 is still working to get more information, including whether anyone else was working at the time.

It's not clear if the weather played a role in the man's death.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

