Employee dies after being hit by machinery at west Nashville business

The incident happened at the YRC Freight building on Centennial Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
The TBI is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an off-duty police officer at the MTSU football stadium earlier this month.More >>
Floridians are feeling the love from the Volunteer State. Homeowners are hunkering down with hurricane escapees, allowing them to wait out the storm.More >>
Metro police have charged a woman with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a homeless man near Music Row last month.More >>
Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
This year’s AmericanaFest in Nashville will feature 300 concerts in more than 50 different venues.More >>
It’s hard to drive anywhere in Nashville without encountering a construction site, and that kind of work carries risk. Five people have died in Nashville on job sites this year. The most recent death occurred two weeks ago.More >>
For a city of its size, Nashville ranks among the top for having the most cranes towering above its growing skyline.More >>
A discovery in the woods off a quiet road has led to a homicide investigation. A body was found off Wiley Pardue Road over the weekend in Cheatham County. What's most disturbing to neighbors is how long the scene's been there while they had no indication something happened.More >>
Cyclists across Nashville are equipping themselves to hold drivers accountable by installing cameras on their bikes.More >>
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >>
Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
A Kentucky man was charged Monday with the murder of a 5-year-old boy who watched helplessly as his mother was beaten, bound and pushed off a cliff over the weekend.More >>
Emergency officials are asking residents to plan ahead as Tropical Storm Irma moves toward Middle Tennessee.More >>
A Pizza Hut manager in Florida threatened to punish employees who missed shifts by evacuating too early for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Metro police have charged a woman with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a homeless man near Music Row last month.More >>
Take a movement break every 30 minutes, say experts. No matter how much you exercise, sitting for excessively long periods of time is a risk factor for early death, a new study published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine found.More >>
The TBI is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an off-duty police officer at the MTSU football stadium earlier this month.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
