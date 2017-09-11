TBI: Off-duty police officer accused in alleged sexual assault at MTSU stadium

The TBI is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an off-duty police officer at the MTSU football stadium earlier this month.

According to the TBI, the alleged assault happened in a suite at the stadium on Sept. 2.

The alleged assailant is a Murfreesboro police officer who was off-duty at this time.

The TBI said the ongoing investigation is in the very preliminary stages.

