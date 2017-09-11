TBI: Off-duty police officer accused in alleged sexual assault a - WSMV Channel 4

TBI: Off-duty police officer accused in alleged sexual assault at MTSU stadium

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

The TBI is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an off-duty police officer at the MTSU football stadium earlier this month.

According to the TBI, the alleged assault happened in a suite at the stadium on Sept. 2.

The alleged assailant is a Murfreesboro police officer who was off-duty at this time.

The TBI said the ongoing investigation is in the very preliminary stages.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.