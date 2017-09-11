Woman charged in shooting of homeless man

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The TBI is investigating an alleged sexual assault by an off-duty police officer at the MTSU football stadium earlier this month.More >>
Floridians are feeling the love from the Volunteer State. Homeowners are hunkering down with hurricane escapees, allowing them to wait out the storm.More >>
Metro police have charged a woman with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a homeless man near Music Row last month.More >>
Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
This year’s AmericanaFest in Nashville will feature 300 concerts in more than 50 different venues.More >>
It’s hard to drive anywhere in Nashville without encountering a construction site, and that kind of work carries risk. Five people have died in Nashville on job sites this year. The most recent death occurred two weeks ago.More >>
For a city of its size, Nashville ranks among the top for having the most cranes towering above its growing skyline.More >>
A discovery in the woods off a quiet road has led to a homicide investigation. A body was found off Wiley Pardue Road over the weekend in Cheatham County. What's most disturbing to neighbors is how long the scene's been there while they had no indication something happened.More >>
Cyclists across Nashville are equipping themselves to hold drivers accountable by installing cameras on their bikes.More >>
A New York federal judge partially granted summary judgment in favor of the plaintiff's argument, which would place the melody and lyrics of "We Shall Overcome" back into the public domain.More >>
Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.More >>
Emergency officials are asking residents to plan ahead as Tropical Storm Irma moves toward Middle Tennessee.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >>
A Maryland woman who gave birth seven weeks early after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire is fighting for her life in the hospital.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Authorities expect the effects from Hurricane Irma to be felt statewide in Tennessee as it moves into the state.More >>
The highly anticipated trial for the accused killer of Holly Bobo is set to begin Monday. The 20-year-old nursing student disappeared more than six years ago.More >>
A Pizza Hut manager in Florida threatened to punish employees who missed shifts by evacuating too early for Hurricane Irma.More >>
