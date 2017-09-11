Woman charged in shooting of homeless man

Metro police have charged a woman with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a homeless man near Music Row last month.

Police say the victim, 54-year-old Gerald Melton, was trying to sleep on the sidewalk in the 900 block of 19th Avenue South around 3 a.m. when he noticed exhaust fumes and loud music coming from an SUV.

Melton asked the driver, 26-year-old Katie Quackenbush, to move the vehicle. The two then began arguing and yelling at each other.

Melton said he walked back to where he was sleeping when police say Quackenbush got out of the SUV armed and fired two shots at Melton.

Melton suffered a critical abdomen wound and remains hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Quackenbush’s bond is set at $25,000.

