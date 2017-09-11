Tennesseans open up doors to Irma evacuees

Floridians are feeling the love from the Volunteer State. Homeowners are hunkering down with hurricane escapees, allowing them to wait out the storm.

Devon Macpherson has two short-term rental properties in Tennessee.

“We wouldn't charge. We just give them a place to stay because they are already going through a whole bunch of stuff,” Macpherson said.

He said he’s already heard many victims’ stories.

“Their home was in the Florida Keys, and they don’t know if they can go home ever,” Macpherson said.

He created the Facebook page “Nashville Helping Irma Victims” so other short-term rental owners, or juts those with an extra room can do the same.

The response has been overwhelming.

“I thought it was really cool that in a disaster like this people had the opportunity to step up,” Macpherson said.

While many are escaping the storm, others are trying to get back home.

“We got out of the storm and just got stuck here,” Courtney Sheetz said.

Sheetz’s weekend bachelorette party could turn in to a week-long stay in Nashville.

“Our flight was last night, it got canceled. We changed it to Tuesday, it got canceled again. Now it's looking like there is nothing going out until Friday,” Sheetz said.

Sheetz lives in Tampa. Fortunately, her house is OK. Her wedding venue may not be.

“I’m getting married near the ocean so the hotel might not be in great condition,” Sheetz said.

The good news, everyone she loves is safe. Now she's eager to get back to them.

