Nashville musicologist helps free popular spiritual from copyright law

For a city of its size, Nashville ranks among the top for having the most cranes towering above its growing skyline.More >>
It’s hard to drive anywhere in Nashville without encountering a construction site, and that kind of work carries risk. Five people have died in Nashville on job sites this year. The most recent death occurred two weeks ago.More >>
A discovery in the woods off a quiet road has led to a homicide investigation. A body was found off Wiley Pardue Road over the weekend in Cheatham County. What's most disturbing to neighbors is how long the scene's been there while they had no indication something happened.More >>
Cyclists across Nashville are equipping themselves to hold drivers accountable by installing cameras on their bikes.More >>
A New York federal judge partially granted summary judgment in favor of the plaintiff's argument, which would place the melody and lyrics of "We Shall Overcome" back into the public domain.More >>
Tennessee became a last-minute home for hundreds of Hurricane Irma victims just as the state prepares for the remnants to hit the area.More >>
This year’s AmericanaFest in Nashville will feature 300 concerts in more than 50 different venues.More >>
Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
A 4-year-old child has died after an ATV accident in Crossville on Friday.More >>
A whole new generation has grown up in the 16 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.More >>
Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial of the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Emergency officials are asking residents to plan ahead as Tropical Storm Irma moves toward Middle Tennessee.More >>
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >>
A Maryland woman who gave birth seven weeks early after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire is fighting for her life in the hospital.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Authorities expect the effects from Hurricane Irma to be felt statewide in Tennessee as it moves into the state.More >>
The highly anticipated trial for the accused killer of Holly Bobo is set to begin Monday. The 20-year-old nursing student disappeared more than six years ago.More >>
It appears looters have already begun to take advantage of the disastrous situation in Florida as Hurricane Irma makes landfall.More >>
