Cheatham County neighbors shocked by discovery of body in burned vehicle

A discovery in the woods off a quiet road has led to a homicide investigation.

A body was found off Wiley Pardue Road over the weekend in Cheatham County. What's most disturbing to neighbors is how long the scene's been there while they had no indication something happened.

"You're kind of away from things, so you don't hear city life," said neighbor Jennifer Lamotte.

Eleven years ago, Lamotte's family moved from the city to Wiley Pardue Road. It's a place where leaves are barely disturbed by the few cars driving by.

"It's nice to be secluded but not be too far from everything," she said.

On a road dotted with farms and the homes of families, Lamotte's just learned something was wrong, and she didn't have any idea.

"That was a crazy idea to think that was just right down the street from us," she said. "We were shocked."

In the woods, down a dirt road, a rep for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said someone discovered a body inside a burnt vehicle. The rep said the body still hasn't been identified, and they don't know right now how long it'd been down there.

"We just drive by it all the time and not even know," Lamotte said. "Absolutely, you don't want to hear that."

"Yeah, it's kind of nerve wracking," added Lamotte's son, Nathan. "You don't expect anything like that to happen. I'm pretty curious to see what happened out there and how long ago it happened."

The burned car and body were discovered a distance from any of the houses on the road, but Lamotte said comfort just won't come to the neighbors until they know how that car ended up in the woods.

TBI has taken the lead in the investigation, and investigators were on Wiley Pardue Road both Saturday and Sunday.

