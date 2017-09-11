Child killed in ATV accident in Crossville - WSMV Channel 4

Child killed in ATV accident in Crossville

Posted: Updated:
CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A 4-year-old child has died after an ATV accident in Crossville on Friday.

Police responded to the accident on Jesse Loop around 6:20 p.m. The child and his father were reportedly riding the ATV that lost control and flipped over, injuring the child.

The 4-year-old was transported to Cumberland Medical Center before being flown to U.T. Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The child has not yet been identified.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.