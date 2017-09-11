Child killed in ATV accident in Crossville

A 4-year-old child has died after an ATV accident in Crossville on Friday.

Police responded to the accident on Jesse Loop around 6:20 p.m. The child and his father were reportedly riding the ATV that lost control and flipped over, injuring the child.

The 4-year-old was transported to Cumberland Medical Center before being flown to U.T. Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The child has not yet been identified.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

