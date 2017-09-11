Nashville honors 9/11 victims at memorial

A quiet memorial was held in Nashville on Monday to remember one of the country’s greatest tragedies.

City leaders and emergency crews gathered outside the Fallen Firefighters Memorial to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

On that day, 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and eight emergency medical technicians were killed during rescue operations at the World Trade Center.

City leaders also use the day to honor every Nashville emergency responder who lost their life serving the city.

“Our first responders are critical to our safety, and every day we see that as our firefighters rush towards danger,” said Mayor Megan Barry. “And they did it again as we deployed resources to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma to make sure we can provide the support we can. And that also happens here at home.”

During the ceremony, the honor guard presented colors and read the names of Nashville Fire Department personnel who have died since last September.

