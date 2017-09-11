Hendersonville community rallying around hurricane evacuees

In Hendersonville, people are coming together to help those who evacuated from Hurricane Irma in Florida.

Resident Amy Lafayette started a Facebook campaign to help the evacuees who were staying at the Hampton Inn in Hendersonville.

The response to her efforts has been overwhelming. On Sunday night, Hendersonville residents and area businesses dropped off food for a big dinner for the evacuees.

Since the campaign started over the weekend, they have raised over $1,500 in gift cards, along with $1,000 in cash.

