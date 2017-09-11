Holly Bobo's mother collapses during first day of murder trial

Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial for the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.

Opening statements began Monday morning in the death penalty case against Zach Adams.

Karen Bobo, Holly Bobo’s mother, collapsed on the stand, saying she felt sick and couldn’t breathe. The judge stopped court while she was led back into his chambers.

Karen Bobo had been testifying about what started as a routine morning in 2011. Holly Bobo was preparing for a day of nursing school when she disappeared from her family’s backyard. She was seen being led into the woods by someone wearing camouflage.

Prosecutors played the 911 call Karen Bobo made when she heard that her daughter had apparently been abducted.

“Somebody has my daughter,” she said on the phone call.

Karen Bobo collapsed while looking at Holly Bobo’s tattered purse. Court stopped for about half an hour.

Clint Bobo, Holly Bobo’s brother, also testified on Monday.

Clint Bobo was home when his sister was abducted. He said he heard an argument between his sister and another man.

“The male voice sounded somewhat aggravated. The female voice sounded upset,” he said.

Clint Bobo also put to rest reports that he saw his sister being dragged into the woods that day, saying he would have jumped into action had he seen that.

Dana Bobo, Holly Bobo’s father, recalled being at work when he got a call from a neighbor about his daughter. He said the call still haunts him to this day.

“She told me for a second time, crying, I understood her, she said, ‘Holly has been taken,’” Dana Bobo said. “Worst feeling you could possibly have, something had has happened to one of your kids.”

Jurors also heard from a witness who lived next to the Bobo house. He testified he heard a woman scream that morning.

In opening statements, prosecutors laid out what they say happened when the young woman was abducted, raped and murdered in 2011.

The state claims Adams abducted Holly Bobo from her parents' home. They say he raped her and thought he had killed her.

His co-defendant, Jason Autry, is expected to testify against him.

Autry told prosecutors that Adams admitted to kidnapping and raping Holly Bobo, then loaded her body in the back of his pickup truck in a blanket, thinking she was dead.

Autry wanted to gut her and throw her in the river so she didn’t float.

Then, Holly Bobo made a sound, which is when Adams allegedly got his gun and shot her.

"He took her. He raped her. He killed her. He discarded her. He covered it up. He bragged about it. And he almost got away with it," prosecutor Paul Hagerman said during his opening statement.

Years later, Holly Bobo's skull and ribs were found in the woods near a cellphone tower.

Autry told investigators where to find the buried gun that was used as the murder weapon.

Jurors were sent home for the day around 5:30 p.m. Testimony will continue Tuesday morning.

Stay with News 4 for updates from the courtroom.

Click here to watch a live feed of the trial.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.