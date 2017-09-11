Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Chilling details of Holly Bobo's death revealed during first day of trial

Holly Bobo went missing six years ago in Decatur County. (WSMV)

The trial for Zach Adams began on Sept. 11, 2017. (WSMV)

Chilling details were revealed in the first day of the trial for the man accused of killing Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.

Opening statements began Monday morning in the death penalty case against Zach Adams.

Prosecutors laid out what they say happened when the young woman was abducted, raped and murdered in 2011.

The state claims Adams abducted Bobo from her parents' home and raped her and thought he had killed her.

His co-defendant, Jason Autry, is expected to testify against him.

Autry told prosecutors the way it went down -- that Adams admitted to kidnapping and raping Holly, then loaded her body in the back of his pickup truck in a blanket, thinking she was dead.

Autry wanted to gut her and throw her in the river so she didn’t float.

Then, Bobo made a sound, which is when Adams allegedly got his gun and shot her.

The opening statements from prosecutor Paul Hagerman were powerful.

"He took her. He raped her. He killed her. He discarded her. He covered it up. He bragged about it. And he almost got away with it," Hagerman said.

Years later, Bobo's skull and ribs were found in the woods near a cellphone tower.

Autry told investigators where to find the buried gun that was used as the murder weapon.

