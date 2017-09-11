Candidates for TN governor square off on education, agriculture

The seven candidates running for Tennessee governor met on stage for the first time Monday morning, squaring off on education and agriculture.

The candidates answered questions at a forum during the annual Future Farmers of America breakfast at the state fairgrounds in Nashville.

Each candidate was asked one question about education and one question about agriculture.

Former Nashville mayor and Democrat Karl Dean said he believes small towns need more resources.

"Clearly, lots of parts of Tennessee are doing well, but the rural and small towns, I think, are struggling, and we need to do everything we can to boost them up to make sure they remain viable and actually thrive," Dean said.

Williamson County businessman Bill Lee, a Republican, said education would be his top priority, if elected governor.

"Everywhere I've traveled, people want a good job, they want a good school for their kid, and they want a safe neighborhood, and those would be my focus as governor," Lee told the crowd of a few hundred people.

Knox County businessman and Republican Randy Boyd argued the focus should be on investing in career and technical education.

"That helps industry, that helps the farming community, it helps rural Tennessee, and it's something that was echoed by every one of the candidates," Boyd said.

Republican Congressman Diane Black was asked about the number one action she could take as governor to improve profitability for farmers.

"One of the things we need to do is make sure we have good roads in and out of these communities so the farmers can move their products, and the second thing is broadband," Black said.

When asked how the governor can best support farmers, Craig Fitzhugh, one of two Democratic candidates, answered, "I think the agriculture enhancement grants some years ago are certainly a monetary way and a very tangible way that we can do this ... we do have to think outside the box as governors to be able to expand agriculture in this state."

Former state senator and Republican Mae Beavers said Tennessee needs more technical schools, and teachers need to be given more flexibility.

"Our teachers are talented. They're having to teach to a test instead of teaching your children the way they used to. We're losing many good teachers because of that," Beavers argued.

Speaker of the House Beth Harwell, a Republican, praised the FFA program, saying more emphasis needs to be given on preparing young students to be successful after they graduate.

"Without a doubt, these folks are creating young people who are ready to go into the workforce and that is critical. Our workforce preparedness is the most important thing to do, but I would say, secondly, the opioid crisis is still a high concern for most Tennesseans," Harwell said.

Tennessee law prohibits Gov. Bill Haslam from running for a third consecutive term.

