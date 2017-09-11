Middle Tennessee preparing for Tropical Storm Irma

Emergency officials are asking residents to plan ahead as Tropical Storm Irma moves toward Middle Tennessee.

Rain is expected to start falling in the Midstate on Monday afternoon, with heavy downpours developing by late evening. Wind gusts are expected to reach 40-45 mph.

According to TEMA, parts of Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi are expected to get 2 to 4 inches of rainfall.

The Nashville Emergency Operations Center will partially activate at 7 p.m. on Monday. With the partial activation, the Nashville Emergency Response Viewing Engine (NERVE) will be operative. Click here to access NERVE.

The Tennessee State Fair in Nashville has been canceled for Monday night because of weather concerns. Officials will reassess what to do for the rest of the week at a later time. Scheduled contests, including the Celebrity & Legislative Milking Contest, will take place as scheduled.

The American Red Cross has opened five shelters across the state for Irma evacuees:

Christ Lutheran Church

229 Haywood Lane, Nashville, TN 37211

(Capacity 20, Availability 20, Pet Friendly Shelter)

229 Haywood Lane, Nashville, TN 37211 (Capacity 20, Availability 20, Pet Friendly Shelter) East Brainerd Church of Christ

7745 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421

(Capacity 200, Availability 169, Special Needs Shelter)

7745 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421 (Capacity 200, Availability 169, Special Needs Shelter) First Lutheran Church

118 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203

(Capacity 20, Availability 20, Pet Friendly Shelter)

118 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203 (Capacity 20, Availability 20, Pet Friendly Shelter) University Parkway Baptist Church

219 University Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604

(Capacity 75, Availability 73)

219 University Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604 (Capacity 75, Availability 73) Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church

70 N. Bellevue Boulevard, Memphis, TN 38104

(Capacity 200, Available 97)

Anyone who comes to an emergency shelter is urged to bring their prescription medication, extra clothes, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and personal documents.

Click here for more information about how to volunteer or donate to help Hurricane Irma victims.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.