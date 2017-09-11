Driver killed in fiery crash in Robertson County

One person was killed in a fiery crash in Springfield on Sunday night.

According to Smokey Barn News, the crash happened on Cheatham Street.

Witnesses said the car was speeding before it lost control, hit a tree and caught fire in front of a house.

The driver died shortly after firefighters freed the person from the car.

At this time, there is no word on the driver's identity.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.