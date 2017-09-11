Driver killed in fiery crash in Robertson County - WSMV Channel 4

Driver killed in fiery crash in Robertson County

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) -

One person was killed in a fiery crash in Springfield on Sunday night.

According to Smokey Barn News, the crash happened on Cheatham Street.

Witnesses said the car was speeding before it lost control, hit a tree and caught fire in front of a house.

The driver died shortly after firefighters freed the person from the car.

At this time, there is no word on the driver's identity.

