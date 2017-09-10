Holly Bobo murder trial underway after more than 6 years

The highly anticipated trial for the accused killer of Holly Bobo is officially underway.

The 20-year-old nursing student disappeared more than six years ago.

Zach Adams will be on trial in her death.

In an effort to find jurors who didn't already have an opinion about the case, the trial is being held in Hardin County instead of Decatur County, which is where Bobo went missing.

The case has garnered a lot of attention since it began more than six years ago.

Bobo disappeared from her home in Darden, TN, on April 13, 2011. An $80,000 reward was initially offered for information in connection with her disappearance. It would eventually be raised to a $250,000.

Several prayer vigils and television appearances by the Bobo family ensued in the following weeks, months and years.

On March 30, 2013, nearly two years after her disappearance, Holly's brother spoke publicly for the first time. Clint Bobo said he saw his sister being led into the woods by a man wearing camouflage.

“I saw them go into where those trees are,” he said. “From that point, I never saw them again."

On Feb. 28, 2014, TBI and FBI agents searched several properties around Decatur County, including a property on Adams Lane.

In March 2014, Zach Adams was charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder in connection to Holly Bobo's disappearance. Adams has a criminal history of drugs and violence.

In October 2014, Zach Adams' brother, Dylan, was charged with rape and tampering with evidence. He was charged with murder in connection to Bobo's death in May 2015.

Another man, Jason Autry, was charged with kidnapping and murder as well. Autry is expected to take a plea deal for his testimony.

A fourth man, Shane Austin, was questioned but later committed suicide.

In September 2014, more than three years after her disappearance, Holly Bobo's remains were found by hunters. The TBI says her skull had an impression consistent with a bullet hole.

A jury was selected for Zach Adams' murder trial on Saturday.

Zach Adams is charged with rape, kidnapping and murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

