Holly Bobo murder trial set to begin after more than 6 years

Authorities expect the effects from Hurricane Irma to be felt statewide in Tennessee as it moves into the state.More >>
Authorities expect the effects from Hurricane Irma to be felt statewide in Tennessee as it moves into the state.More >>
The highly anticipated trial for the accused killer of Holly Bobo is set to begin Monday. The 20-year-old nursing student disappeared more than six years ago.More >>
The highly anticipated trial for the accused killer of Holly Bobo is set to begin Monday. The 20-year-old nursing student disappeared more than six years ago.More >>
A house fire was reported today on Appletree Road in Goodlettsville.More >>
A house fire was reported today on Appletree Road in Goodlettsville.More >>
Music City mourns the death of two of its stars. Don Williams, and Troy Gentry died Friday within a few hours of each other. The start of tonight's Grand Ole Opry was dedicated to Troy Gentry. Performers were quick to mention the death of Williams as well.More >>
Music City mourns the death of two of its stars. Don Williams, and Troy Gentry died Friday within a few hours of each other. The start of tonight's Grand Ole Opry was dedicated to Troy Gentry. Performers were quick to mention the death of Williams as well.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating a body discovered inside of a vehicle in Cheatham County.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating a body discovered inside of a vehicle in Cheatham County.More >>
Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting incident at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at The Avenue Murfreesboro shopping mall. Officers reported that an armed, private citizen witnessed two male suspects stealing from a Victoria's Secret.More >>
Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting incident at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at The Avenue Murfreesboro shopping mall. Officers reported that an armed, private citizen witnessed two male suspects stealing from a Victoria's Secret.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed an executive order Saturday that temporarily suspends state codes and laws that would prevent evacuees from areas affected by Irma from either giving or receiving medical help. The order will remain in effect until midnight, September 25.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed an executive order Saturday that temporarily suspends state codes and laws that would prevent evacuees from areas affected by Irma from either giving or receiving medical help. The order will remain in effect until midnight, September 25.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Timothy Orlando White, 35, was fatally shot in an alleyway between two apartment buildings on the 600 block of 41st Avenue North on June 22.More >>
Timothy Orlando White, 35, was fatally shot in an alleyway between two apartment buildings on the 600 block of 41st Avenue North on June 22.More >>
Hurricane Irma is inching closer to Florida’s southern coast, and the storm’s effects will also be felt in Middle Tennessee.More >>
Hurricane Irma is inching closer to Florida’s southern coast, and the storm’s effects will also be felt in Middle Tennessee.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.More >>
Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.More >>
A Maryland woman who gave birth seven weeks early after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire is fighting for her life in the hospital.More >>
A Maryland woman who gave birth seven weeks early after her boyfriend allegedly set her on fire is fighting for her life in the hospital.More >>
It appears looters have already begun to take advantage of the disastrous situation in Florida as Hurricane Irma makes landfall.More >>
It appears looters have already begun to take advantage of the disastrous situation in Florida as Hurricane Irma makes landfall.More >>
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >>
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >>
North Korea says it will make the United States pay a heavy price if a proposal Washington is backing to impose the toughest sanctions ever on Pyongyang is approved by the U.N. Security Council this week.More >>
North Korea says it will make the United States pay a heavy price if a proposal Washington is backing to impose the toughest sanctions ever on Pyongyang is approved by the U.N. Security Council this week.More >>
Powerful winds from Hurricane Irma whipped through southwest Florida on Sunday, downing power lines and leaving a trail of debris behind.More >>
Powerful winds from Hurricane Irma whipped through southwest Florida on Sunday, downing power lines and leaving a trail of debris behind.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
South Floridians woke up Sunday to Hurricane Irma as the monster storm made landfall in the Florida Keys, hurling street signs, downing trees and knocking out power for more than 750,000 residents.More >>
South Floridians woke up Sunday to Hurricane Irma as the monster storm made landfall in the Florida Keys, hurling street signs, downing trees and knocking out power for more than 750,000 residents.More >>
Two manatees were stranded after Hurricane Irma sucked the water out of Sarasota Bay, in Florida's Manatee County.More >>
Two manatees were stranded after Hurricane Irma sucked the water out of Sarasota Bay, in Florida's Manatee County.More >>