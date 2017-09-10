Crews on the scene of a house fire in Goodlettsville - WSMV Channel 4

Crews on the scene of a house fire in Goodlettsville

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A house fire was reported today on Appletree Road in Goodlettsville.

A firefighter suffered an injury to his shoulder while on the scene, but is expected to be okay.

Crews remain on the scene.

We have no further information right now.

Stay with News 4 for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.