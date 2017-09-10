Crews on the scene of a house fire in Goodlettsville

The highly anticipated trial for the accused killer of Holly Bobo is set to begin Monday. The 20-year-old nursing student disappeared more than six years ago. Zach Adams will be on trial in her death.More >>
A house fire was reported today on Appletree Road in Goodlettsville.More >>
Music City mourns the death of two of its stars. Don Williams, and Troy Gentry died Friday within a few hours of each other. The start of tonight's Grand Ole Opry was dedicated to Troy Gentry. Performers were quick to mention the death of Williams as well.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating a body discovered inside of a vehicle in Cheatham County.More >>
Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting incident at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at The Avenue Murfreesboro shopping mall. Officers reported that an armed, private citizen witnessed two male suspects stealing from a Victoria's Secret.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed an executive order Saturday that temporarily suspends state codes and laws that would prevent evacuees from areas affected by Irma from either giving or receiving medical help. The order will remain in effect until midnight, September 25.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Timothy Orlando White, 35, was fatally shot in an alleyway between two apartment buildings on the 600 block of 41st Avenue North on June 22.More >>
Hurricane Irma is inching closer to Florida’s southern coast, and the storm’s effects will also be felt in Middle Tennessee.More >>
The Adventure Science Center’s exhibit, “Nature Unleashed: Inside Natural Disasters,” is straight out of today’s headlines.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >>
It appears looters have already begun to take advantage of the disastrous situation in Florida as Hurricane Irma makes landfall.More >>
Every time you leave your receipt behind at a restaurant or don’t double check the charge, it could be costing you. Odds are, you might not catch it.More >>
South Floridians woke up Sunday to Hurricane Irma as the monster storm made landfall in the Florida Keys, hurling street signs, downing trees and knocking out power for more than 750,000 residents.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Jill Renick reportedly made a frantic cellphone call to a fellow employee: "I'm in an elevator. The water is rushing in. Please help me!" Those words were among the few clues Renick's family and friends had to go on.More >>
Music City mourns the death of two of its stars. Don Williams, and Troy Gentry died Friday within a few hours of each other. The start of tonight's Grand Ole Opry was dedicated to Troy Gentry. Performers were quick to mention the death of Williams as well.More >>
Bolling said in a tweet on Saturday that he and his wife, Adrienne, were devastated by the loss of their son, Eric Chase Bolling.More >>
A pregnant woman said she was denied service at a Washington state restaurant because her belly was showing.More >>
