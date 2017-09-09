Grand Ole Opry starts show with tribute to Troy Gentry

Music City mourns the death of two of its stars.

Don Williams, and Troy Gentry died Friday within a few hours of each other.

The start of tonight's Grand Ole Opry was dedicated to Troy Gentry. Performers were quick to mention the death of Williams as well.

Gentry died in a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey, prior to his show there with Eddie Montgomery, his musical partner since 1999.

Gentry was 50 years old.

Ricky Scaggs got the “Show That Made Country Music Famous” started. After his first song, Scaggs spoke to the crowd.

“Here at the Opry, we're saddened in country music and in Nashville with the passing of Don Williams and Troy Gentry. We loved both of those people very much and they will be missed,” said Scaggs. “Their contribution to our music will live on forever.”

Among those in the crowd tonight, Mike Poulda and Kim Kasperek, who made the trip from Wisconsin.

“We have a guitar that's signed by (Gentry),” said Kasperek.

“That's hanging on our wall above our bar right now,” Poulda said. “I think that's the only proper thing they should do is start the show with a tribute.”

Montgomery Gentry's last Opry performance was on July 1, 2017.

They were inducted into the Opry in June of 2009.