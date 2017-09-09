TBI investigating a body found in a vehicle in Cheatham County - WSMV Channel 4

TBI investigating a body found in a vehicle in Cheatham County

ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating a body discovered inside of a vehicle in Cheatham County.

The vehicle is near the 13- hundred block of Wiley Pardue Road.

TBI is currently on the scene.

There are no further details at the time.

