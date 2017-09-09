TBI investigating a body found in a vehicle in Cheatham County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating a body discovered inside of a vehicle in Cheatham County.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating a body discovered inside of a vehicle in Cheatham County.More >>
Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting incident at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at The Avenue Murfreesboro shopping mall. Officers reported that an armed, private citizen witnessed two male suspects stealing from a Victoria's Secret.More >>
Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting incident at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at The Avenue Murfreesboro shopping mall. Officers reported that an armed, private citizen witnessed two male suspects stealing from a Victoria's Secret.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed an executive order Saturday that temporarily suspends state codes and laws that would prevent evacuees from areas affected by Irma from either giving or receiving medical help. The order will remain in effect until midnight, September 25.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed an executive order Saturday that temporarily suspends state codes and laws that would prevent evacuees from areas affected by Irma from either giving or receiving medical help. The order will remain in effect until midnight, September 25.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Timothy Orlando White, 35, was fatally shot in an alleyway between two apartment buildings on the 600 block of 41st Avenue North on June 22.More >>
Timothy Orlando White, 35, was fatally shot in an alleyway between two apartment buildings on the 600 block of 41st Avenue North on June 22.More >>
Hurricane Irma is inching closer to Florida’s southern coast, and the storm’s effects will also be felt in Middle Tennessee.More >>
Hurricane Irma is inching closer to Florida’s southern coast, and the storm’s effects will also be felt in Middle Tennessee.More >>
The Adventure Science Center’s exhibit, “Nature Unleashed: Inside Natural Disasters,” is straight out of today’s headlines.More >>
The Adventure Science Center’s exhibit, “Nature Unleashed: Inside Natural Disasters,” is straight out of today’s headlines.More >>
After years of delays, the trial for the accused killer of Holly Bobo is set to begin on Monday.More >>
After years of delays, the trial for the accused killer of Holly Bobo is set to begin on Monday.More >>
More than 150 emergency professionals are deploying from Tennessee to help with the response to Hurricane Irma.More >>
More than 150 emergency professionals are deploying from Tennessee to help with the response to Hurricane Irma.More >>
The News 4 I-Team has uncovered documents revealing what led to a violent prison assault in Hartsville.More >>
The News 4 I-Team has uncovered documents revealing what led to a violent prison assault in Hartsville.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams has died, his publicist announced on Friday.More >>
Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams has died, his publicist announced on Friday.More >>
Jill Renick reportedly made a frantic cellphone call to a fellow employee: "I'm in an elevator. The water is rushing in. Please help me!" Those words were among the few clues Renick's family and friends had to go on.More >>
Jill Renick reportedly made a frantic cellphone call to a fellow employee: "I'm in an elevator. The water is rushing in. Please help me!" Those words were among the few clues Renick's family and friends had to go on.More >>
As Hurricane Irma barreled down on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, a handful of commercial flights made a dash for San Juan’s AeroPuerto airport. Most turned back, but one made a run for it.More >>
As Hurricane Irma barreled down on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, a handful of commercial flights made a dash for San Juan’s AeroPuerto airport. Most turned back, but one made a run for it.More >>
A convicted robber has been charged in two robberies and an aggravated assault in three separate incidents outside banks in north Nashville on Friday.More >>
A convicted robber has been charged in two robberies and an aggravated assault in three separate incidents outside banks in north Nashville on Friday.More >>
Country music stars took to social media on Friday to mourn the loss of Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry.More >>
Country music stars took to social media on Friday to mourn the loss of Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry.More >>
You may have never used Equifax yourself -- or even heard of it -- but the credit reporting agency could still have a treasure trove of your personal information.More >>
You may have never used Equifax yourself -- or even heard of it -- but the credit reporting agency could still have a treasure trove of your personal information.More >>
On the Mexican side, families scrambled down a scrubby hillside to take selfies with the artwork. Children in school uniforms played tag under the scaffolding supporting the photo.More >>
On the Mexican side, families scrambled down a scrubby hillside to take selfies with the artwork. Children in school uniforms played tag under the scaffolding supporting the photo.More >>
As much as 20 inches of rain was predicted through Wednesday across the Florida peninsula and southeast Georgia.More >>
As much as 20 inches of rain was predicted through Wednesday across the Florida peninsula and southeast Georgia.More >>