Armed witness fires shot at suspected Victoria's Secret thieves

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting incident at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at The Avenue Murfreesboro shopping mall.

Officers reported that an armed, private citizen witnessed two male suspects stealing from a Victoria's Secret.

The armed citizen confronted the two suspects outside the store, and the suspects ran to a getaway car, which was operated by a female suspect.

The car is a silver Nissan Sentra with temporary tags.

The witness then fired a single round at the vehicle as it drove away. It is unknown at this time if anyone inside the vehicle was injured by the shot. The car hit two cars on its way out of the mall.

Police say the Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

