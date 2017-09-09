Governor's executive order helps Irma evacuees

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed an executive order Saturday that temporarily suspends state codes and laws that would prevent evacuees from areas affected by Irma from either giving or receiving medical help.

The order will remain in effect until midnight, September 25.

The first section of the order gives the Commissioner of Health the power to allow a licensed health care professional from another state to "engage in the practice of such individual's profession," so long as they are an evacuee from Hurricane Irma or they are helping other evacuees. Basically, a doctor evacuating Irma is allowed to help other evacuees in need, even if they are not licensed to practice in Tennessee.

The second section allows pharmacists to provide prescription drugs to Irma evacuees who otherwise would be prevented from receiving such aid.

Finally, the third section suspends any laws or codes that require Tennessee residency before receiving help or participating in programs run by the Department of Health. Per the executive order:

These programs include but are not limited to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children ... Renal Disease Program ... Hemophilia Program ... Children's Special Services ... and the Children's Safety Fund.

Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida Sunday, September 10. Multiple counties in Florida have issued mandatory evacuation orders. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez estimates that 660,000 will evacuate the area.

Many evacuees are traveling north to Middle Tennessee. A Facebook group, 'Nashville helping Irma Victims,' has been created, allowing Nashvillians to open their homes to displaced evacuees.

