Irma could bring rain to Middle TN next week

Hurricane Irma is inching closer to Florida’s southern coast, and the storm’s effects will also be felt in Middle Tennessee.

Heavy rains across Middle Tennessee after Hurricane Harvey left behind a headache.

“I don’t think anyone can even walk over there or else it would collapse,” said Sabrena Lankford of Cheatham County.

People who live along Oakwood Road have been forced to take longer routes home after a sinkhole opened up in the middle of it.

Some residents are blaming the county for the delay.

“Not sure they’re in the biggest hurry to get it fixed. Not sure it’ll get fixed this side of Christmas,” said Ben Pendarvis of Cheatham County.

“I’m trying to make the highway department a new day. Me and my men are working hard and doing all we can do,” said Cheatham County Road Superintendent Robert Hester.

Many Floridians are making a mad dash to distance themselves from Hurricane Irma, leaving everything behind.

“My whole family is in a shelter. My husband’s family is in the shelter, and then we decided we can’t risk it,” said Gloria Figueroe, who evacuated from Miami.

Some Tennesseans are opening up their homes to evacuees, but Nashville isn’t far enough away to escape Irma’s impact entirely. The storm is expected to dump even more rain across Middle Tennessee next week.

