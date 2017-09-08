Adventure Science Center exhibit shows effects of extreme weather

The exhibit is on display through October. (WSMV)

The Adventure Science Center’s exhibit, “Nature Unleashed: Inside Natural Disasters,” is straight out of today’s headlines.

The power of a hurricane is something we all know, but this exhibit helps fill in the blanks.

A wind simulator gives people the chance to come in and get blown around.

“It’s a great opportunity to see what the people are enduring rather than just a radar image you see on the news,” said Tiffany Farmer with Adventure Science Center.

More than 100 years ago in Galveston, some 8,000 people died in a hurricane. It was the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history.

With today’s technology, there are no longer these sneak attacks.

“The amount of notice we’re able to give now so they can get to safety is so much more advanced from where it was,” Farmer said.

Earthquakes and tornadoes are also featured in the exhibit.

“You get a real feel for the strength of Mother Nature here in the tornado simulator. This is actual footage of what it would feel like to be in the middle of one in Storm Lake, IA,” Farmer said.

The exhibit is open through October. It’s on loan from Chicago’s Field Museum.

