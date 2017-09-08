Holly Bobo murder trial set to begin Monday

After years of delays, the trial for the accused killer of Holly Bobo is set to begin on Monday.

The 20-year-old nursing student went missing more than six years ago. Zach Adams will be on trial in her death.

The trial will be held in Hardin County, not in Decatur County where Bobo went missing. That’s in an effort to find jurors who don’t already have an opinion about the case.

The jury will be selected at 9 a.m. Saturday. The process is expected to continue through Sunday.

There are about 170 people in the jury pool. They have already been told if they are chosen, they could be sequestered in a hotel room in Savannah, TN, for about two weeks. They will only be allowed to call home with a deputy listening. They will have to turn in their cell phones.

The courtroom has space for about 180 people. Those who want to watch will go through two metal detectors to make sure they don’t have cell phones.

Bobo went missing from the backyard of her parent’s home in Decatur County in April 2011. Massive searches failed to turn up any trace of her.

Bobo’s brother said he saw her being led into the woods by a man wearing camouflage.

In 2014, the TBI announced Bobo’s skull was found in the woods in the northern part of Decatur County.

Adams is facing the death penalty in this case. So far, exactly what evidence the state has against him has not been made public.

