Documents: Officer at Trousdale Turner stabbed by inmate high on meth

The News 4 I-Team has uncovered documents revealing what led to a violent prison assault in Hartsville.

Those documents state an inmate admitted he was high on meth when he stabbed a correctional officer with a homemade weapon.

When the attacks continued, other inmates reportedly came to the officer’s aid.

The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center has remained on lockdown since Wednesday, when the assault occurred.

Trousdale is run by CoreCivic, a private company that contracts with the Tennessee Department of Correction.

CoreCivic spokesman Jonathan Burns initially confirmed an officer had been assaulted and was being treated at an outside hospital, but few other details were released about the incident itself.

Burns would not confirm the details discovered by the I-Team. But the documents paint a scene involving blood, drugs and makeshift weapons.

A 911 call made from inside the prison reveals just how badly the officer was attacked.

“We need an ambulance as soon as possible for an officer,” said a woman from inside the facility. “The officer, he’s losing a lot of blood, we need them ASAP.”

Documents obtained by the I-Team identify inmate Skiver Millsaps as the suspect. He is accused of using a seven-inch piece of sharpened metal to stab the officer in the neck.

When Millsaps kept attacking the officer, he was eventually stopped by a group of inmates.

The officer was rushed to Vanderbilt and Millsaps was placed in segregation, according to the document.

State records show Millsaps is serving a 30-year sentence for second-degree murder and aggravated burglary. He could now be facing more charges.

The documents revealed Millsaps, a member of the Aryan Nation prison gang, admitted he was high on meth during the attack.

When officers searched the nearest pod, they found two more homemade weapons, according to the documents. One resembled an ice pick and the other appeared to be made from bunk material.

Advocate Jeannie Alexander wants to know who, if anyone, is safe at the facility.

“People want to survive this experience and that’s getting harder to do at Trousdale,” said Alexander, who runs the nonprofit, No Exceptions Prison Collective.

This year the I-Team uncovered questions at Trousdale over medical care, gang activity and security.

“Who’s really providing the security in these institutions?” Alexander said.

An investigation into the latest assault is underway, according to Alison Randgaard, a spokeswoman for TDOC.

Randgaard said the district attorney will review potential charges once the investigation is complete.

CoreCivic spokesman Jonathan Burns said the injured officer is in stable condition with non-life threatening injures.

Alexander questions why he was ever hurt in the first place.

“I think it’s clear they’re struggling with a staffing and recruiting problem,” she said.

When asked about the presence of meth and contraband weapons, Burns sent us a statement that reads:

The introduction of contraband is a daily challenge that every correctional facility in the country faces. We take the safety and security of our staff and the inmates entrusted to our care very seriously. To that end, we have a number of policies, practices and technologies that we use to prevent and reduce the introduction of contraband into the facility. While we cannot elaborate on all of these efforts for security reasons, some examples include both scheduled and random searches of inmates and buildings, random drug testing of inmates, as well as initial and ongoing training for staff on awareness, detection and prevention.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.