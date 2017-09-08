Man charged in north Nashville crime spree

A convicted robber has been charged in two robberies and an aggravated assault in three separate incidents outside banks in north Nashville on Friday.

Timothy Marsh, 27, is charged with two counts of robbery, aggravated assault, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license. He is being held on an $82,000 bond.

Police said the first incident happened at 12:20 p.m. when a man exited Bank of America at 3214 Clarksville Pike and Marsh allegedly grabbed the man’s wallet and threatened to shoot him. Police said no gun was seen.

Just minutes later, Marsh allegedly approached a man who was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of Advanced Financial at 800 Jefferson Street and demanded money. The victim said he didn’t have any and police said Marsh grabbed his cell phone and left.

At 12:50 p.m., Marsh allegedly physically assaulted a woman at a Regions Bank after he claimed she backed into his vehicle. Marsh again fled the scene after a struggle.

A witness told officers the suspect was in a silver Nissan Altima with a “UK” sticker on the back bumper.

A North Precinct officer then spotted the vehicle traveling on 25th Avenue North near Dowlan Street. Officers later found the Nissan Altima flipped over in an alley near 18th Avenue North and Nubell Street.

Marsh has previous convictions for robbery and drug possession.

