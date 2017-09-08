Man charged in north Nashville crime spree

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
More than 150 emergency professionals are deploying from Tennessee to help with the response to Hurricane Irma.More >>
The News 4 I-Team has uncovered documents revealing what led to a violent prison assault in Hartsville.More >>
A convicted robber has been charged in two robberies and an aggravated assault in three separate incidents outside banks in north Nashville on Friday.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Nashville is making a bid to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to the city. But in a city that’s already growing by 100 people a day, there are questions about whether Nashville can handle any more growth.More >>
Racardo Spencer has been indicted in the fatal shooting of Timothy Orlando White on June 22.More >>
Don Williams, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died Friday at the age of 78.More >>
Country music stars took to social media on Friday to mourn the loss of Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry.More >>
Metro police have identified a person of interest in a shooting at Tennessee State University earlier this week.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Country music stars took to social media on Friday to mourn the loss of Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry.More >>
There will be a need for hotel rooms and rental properties as Hurricane Irma moves towards the U.S. People in Nashville are already stepping up and offering to help.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
The judge in the Holly Bobo case was cited last week for having a gun at the Memphis International Airport.More >>
Two brothers, once conjoined at the head, are now home for the first time.More >>
According to Metro police, two burglars made their way inside the Local Taco on Murphy Road just before 4 a.m. Thursday.More >>
