Nashville murder suspect arrested in Kentucky

Racardo Spencer (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Racardo Spencer (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Kentucky State Police have arrested a suspect in a Nashville murder.

Racardo Spencer has been indicted in the fatal shooting of Timothy Orlando White on June 22.

Spencer, 31, was arrested in Oak Grove, KY, on Friday afternoon.

