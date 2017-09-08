Country stars offer condolences following death of Don Williams

Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams has died at 78.

Don Williams performs during the All for the Hall concert in 2012, in Nashville (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Don Williams, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died Friday at the age of 78.

Williams, whose nickname was the “Gentle Giant,” was considered one of the greatest voices in country music history.

Williams retired from performing in 2016. He died after a short illness.

Country music stars took to social media to share their memories of Williams:

I was saddened to hear of Don Williams passing today.His simple music, gentle voice & beautiful songs will live on forever. RIP Gentle Giant — Ricky Skaggs (@RickySkaggs) September 8, 2017

Rest in peace Don Williams

You left us a lot great musical memories — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) September 8, 2017

So sad to hear that "Gentle Giant" Don Williams has died! What an incredible legacy of great music he leaves behind. May he RIP. https://t.co/2kfgICRA7f — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 8, 2017

Sad day for country music. Troy Gentry and Don Williams have passed and that makes my heart hurt. Don was my hero and Troy was my friend — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) September 8, 2017

I'm speechless. Pray with me for the family of Don Williams & especially the family of Troy Gentry. It's a heavy day for country music.?????? — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) September 8, 2017

And Don Williams has passed... what a legend... this is truly a sad day for country music #RIP — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) September 8, 2017

The world changed today. Country music lost both a Friend and a Hero. Troy Gentry and Don Williams, you both will be dearly missed.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) September 8, 2017

Just heard the news about Don Williams and Troy Gentry. Country music lost a hero and a friend today. My heart goes out to all. — Easton Corbin (@eastoncorbin) September 8, 2017

Country Music Hall of Fame member Don Williams has passed away at the age of 78. https://t.co/DuEdibpBHX pic.twitter.com/ctnjzK4Mau — Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) September 8, 2017

Don Williams has passed away at 78. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family. More on his life & career: https://t.co/9zmRYW59zQ pic.twitter.com/CBMwhtY81x — CMT (@CMT) September 8, 2017

Also just hearing about the passing of Don Williams.. terrible day. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 8, 2017

