Country stars offer condolences following death of Don Williams

Don Williams performs during the All for the Hall concert in 2012, in Nashville (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Don Williams performs during the All for the Hall concert in 2012, in Nashville (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Don Williams, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died Friday at the age of 78.

Williams, whose nickname was the “Gentle Giant,” was considered one of the greatest voices in country music history.

Williams retired from performing in 2016. He died after a short illness.

Country music stars took to social media to share their memories of Williams:

